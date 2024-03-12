We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22MP47D-P
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
21.5
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795 (H) x 0.24795 (V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (EPA6 6.0)
21W
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
24W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
----- Special Feature -----
-----
-
Color Wizard
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Back Cover Color
Black Texture
-
Stand Color
Black hairline + texture
-
Base Color
Black hairline + texture
-
Others
Black Texture
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
-5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
STANDARD
-
TCO
6.0
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Gold
-
Windows
Yes (Win8)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.