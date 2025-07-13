About Cookies on This Site

21.5" Full HD monitor | 100Hz, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR

22U401A-B
front view of 22U401A
-15 degree side view of 22U401A
+15 degree side view of 22U401A
perspective view of 22U401A
side view of 22U401A
rear view of 22U401A
rear perspective view of 22U401A
close-up view of ports of 22U401A

Key Features

  • Full HD
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
  • HDR 10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • Ergonomic design with -5° to 20° tilt
  • Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabilizer
21.5" Full HD

Compact yet capable

Our FHD(1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and 250 nits brightness with 3000:1 contrast ratio.

A modern desktop workspace featuring an LG monitor displaying a vibrant photo portfolio. The monitor is centered on a clean wooden desk with a keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, headphones, and potted plant. In the background, a man works near a large window in a contemporary office setting.

*Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

A feature overview of a monitor showing five key specs: Full HD resolution, sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10 support, 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms MBR (Motion Blur Reduction), and adjustable tilt. Visuals include a modern workspace, color spectrum graphic, racing game scene, and tilt angle illustration.
A promotional graphic for a 100Hz refresh rate monitor. On the left, text highlights benefits like fluid visuals and seamless workflow. On the right, multiple overlapping screens show a sci-fi shooting game, charts, and design software, illustrating smooth performance across tasks.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless flow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user's PC conditions.

A racing game scene used to promote a monitor’s 1ms MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) feature. A bright yellow futuristic race car speeds down the track with motion blur effects. On the right, text highlights benefits like fast-paced gameplay, reduced blur, and a competitive edge.

1ms MBR

Fast-paced speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

sRGB 99% (Typ.) and HDR 10

Feel actual combat with vivid color

Our monitor supports HDR 10 and offers 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. The vivid color expression also makes it ideal for creative work, productivity tasks, and casual entertainment alike.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

The L-shaped stand with a square base enhances space efficiency and keeps the workspace organized. Its stable design improves visual focus and supports a -5° to 20° tilt, helping you adjust the screen for better comfort and viewing alignment.

A top-down view of a minimalist workspace with a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and coffee cup on the left, and a side view of the same monitor on the right showing its tilt adjustability range from -5° to 20°.
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    21.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    492.5 x 378.4 x 200.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    492.5 x 284.6 x 50.7

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    556 x 350 x 138

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    1.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.3

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2025

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    75Hz

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 1.3A (24W)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    21.5

  • Size [cm]

    54

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2493(H) × 0.241(V) mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

