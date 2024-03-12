About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
FHD IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

FHD IPS Monitor

24BK750Y-B

FHD IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB Down Stream

    4 (USB 3.0); 1 for Quick Charging

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Dual Control

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Power Charge

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(DVI-D)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DVI-D)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    PC: 56 ~ 75Hz, AV: 50 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

RESOLUTION - SIGNAL INPUT

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output

    1.2W x 2

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Black (Texture)

  • Back Cover

    Black (Texture)

  • Stand

    Black (Texture)

  • Base

    Black (Texture)

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 25º

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    Max. 150mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Tact

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    17.1W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Yes (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • PVC-Free

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    539.4 x 276.1 x 523.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    539.4 x 58.7 x 326.4

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.4

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, Manual, Driver

Our Picks for You 