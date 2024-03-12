About Cookies on This Site

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

24MK600M

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms(Faster)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Ratio

    Wide/Original

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP1.4

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super + resolution

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control Software

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI - 2

    H-Frequency: 30~83kHz / V-Frequency: 56~75Hz

  • D-Sub - 1

    H-Frequency: 30~83kHz / V-Frequency: 56~75Hz

  • Headphone Out

    1

FREESYNC

  • HDMI / DP

    HDMI

DESIGN - STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -2~15

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    14.1W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    Under 0.3W

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • Others(KC,CCC)

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    539.1x182x415.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    539.1x66.5x321.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.75

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, HDMI, CD, Manual

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • VESA Standard

    75 × 75

