We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
MULTI
-
Size(Inch)
23.8"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.2745x0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back (horizontal)
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
23W
-
Normal On(typ.)
26W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
DVI-D
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1920*1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920*1080
VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White blinking
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color weakness
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
-
Others
Black stabilizer
COLOR
-
Front
Black
-
B/Cover
Black
-
Stand
Black
-
Base
Black
-
Others
Black
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -2º ~ 15º
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
550.5 x 186.8 x 419
-
Set (without Stand)
550.5 x 85.5 x 332.1
-
Box
619*395*129
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.2kg
-
Set (without Stand)
2.8kg
-
Box
4.3kg
STUFFING
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
810/1710/1805
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720/1600/1800
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Win10
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
Option
-
stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Cable Holder
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.