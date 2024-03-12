We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
MULTI
-
Size(Inch / cm)
23.8"/ 60.4cm
-
Panel Type
IPS (Neo blade III)
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes(HDMIx2)
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
AUDIO INPUT
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Invisible Speaker
-
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2
-
Others
Maxx audio
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.7A
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On
18W
-
Normal On(typ.)
21W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom/Reader1/Reader2/Photo/ Cinema/color Weakness/Game
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
On Screen Controller로 명칭 Fix
-
Others
Black stabilizer
COLOR
-
Front
silver spray
-
B/Cover
White
-
Stand
Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
-
Others
white
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-2 ~ 15 Degree
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
541 X 186.2 X 414.5
-
Set (without Stand)
541 X 46.6 X 313.3
-
Box
610 X 380 X 125
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.2kg
-
Set (without Stand)
2.9kg
-
Box
4.7kg
STUFFING
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
765ea / 1700ea / 1900 ea
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT(USA)
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes (Win10)
-
Others(CCC,KC)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Cable Holder
Yes
-
stand cover
Yes
-
screw(2ea)
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
HDMI
Option
