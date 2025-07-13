We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" Full HD IPS Monitor | 120Hz, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR,with 4-side virtually borderless design
23.8" Full HD IPS Display
Slim design. True colors.
Our Full HD(1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and 250 nits (Typ.) brightness with 1500:1 contrast ratio.
A 23.8-inch Full HD IPS monitor is displayed on a modern desk setup, showing a colorful photo gallery. The scene highlights the monitor's slim design, vivid color accuracy with sRGB 99% (Typ.), and sharp Full HD resolution. A keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, and headphones complete the clean workspace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Borderless design and slim stand base
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a 4-side virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user's PC conditions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
sRGB 99% (Typ.) and HDR 10
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor supports HDR 10 and offers 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. The vivid color expression also makes it ideal for creative work, productivity tasks, and casual entertainment alike.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Head tilt from -5º to 20º
Adjustable tilt for your convenience
Whether you're watching videos, attending virtual meetings, or switching between apps, the tilt-adjustable display keeps your eyes aligned and focused. Enjoy a more natural, less fatigue experience with smooth angle control from -5° to 20°.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.2 x 417.6 x 220
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.2 x 317.1 x 37.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
605 x 385 x 145
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Size [cm]
60
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745(H) × 0.2745(V) mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
220
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1050:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.