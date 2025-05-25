About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” QHD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” QHD IPS Monitor

27” QHD IPS Monitor

27BA45QB-B
  • front view of 27BA45QB
  • +15 degree side view of 27BA45QB
  • -15 degree side view of 27BA45QB
  • +15 degree tilt left side view of 27BA45QB
  • pivot front view of 27BA45QB
  • rear view of 27BA45QB
  • rear perspective view of 27BA45QB
  • close-up view of ports of 27BA45QB
front view of 27BA45QB
+15 degree side view of 27BA45QB
-15 degree side view of 27BA45QB
+15 degree tilt left side view of 27BA45QB
pivot front view of 27BA45QB
rear view of 27BA45QB
rear perspective view of 27BA45QB
close-up view of ports of 27BA45QB

Key Features

  • 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • Built-in Power
  • Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
  • Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot adjustable stand
  • LG Switch app
More

27” QHD IPS display

Vivid color at wide angles

LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

The 27-inch QHD IPS large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Usability

Built-in power

LG Switch app

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand

Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

EPEAT & Energy Star

Versatile business monitors for various workspace

This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, hospitals, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.

Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman is wearing a headset and working while looking at a monitor.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.
Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman with a headset talking to customer in call center.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Multi ports

A variety of interface

The 27BA45QB offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.

A image showing

  • HDMI icon.

    2 x HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DisplayPort cables are included in the package.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Integrated power module

Fully use your desk

With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, spacious setup. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Ergonomic design improves maintaining proper posture through adjustments tailored to your body, enhances productivity and creates an optimal work environment. It makes such an option an ideal choice for customer service employees as they can maintain eye contact with customers and consult with them naturally by simply lowering the stand.

A female receptionist is talking to a man at the front desk.

Two male and female employees discuss while looking at the monitor in the office.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Visual comfort

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for All

27BA45QB complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Energy Star certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.7 x 250 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.7 x 63 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    722 x 547 x 198 mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.1kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.7kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Auto Pivot

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    Builtin Power

  • DC Output

    40W PSU

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.466cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331x 0.2331mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

Our Picks for You 