27” QHD IPS Monitor

27” QHD IPS display
Vivid color at wide angles
LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
The 27-inch QHD IPS large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Display
27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Usability
Built-in power
LG Switch app
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
EPEAT & Energy Star
Versatile business monitors for various workspace
This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, hospitals, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 27BA45QB offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
A image showing
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, spacious setup. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the display into six areas, manage the schedules, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey effortlessly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, please visit LG.COM.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Ergonomic design improves maintaining proper posture through adjustments tailored to your body, enhances productivity and creates an optimal work environment. It makes such an option an ideal choice for customer service employees as they can maintain eye contact with customers and consult with them naturally by simply lowering the stand.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Visual comfort
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Better life for All
27BA45QB complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75Hz
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.7 x 250 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.7 x 63 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
722 x 547 x 198 mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.1kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7kg
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
Auto Pivot
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
Builtin Power
-
DC Output
40W PSU
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.466cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331x 0.2331mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75Hz
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
