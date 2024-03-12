We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS MONITOR 27MP67VQ
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114*0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Back
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)
24W
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
26W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
<0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub (PC)
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Cloning
Yes
-
Color Wizard
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
White
-
Back Cover Color
White
-
Stand Color
White
-
Base Color
White
-
Others
White
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
-3º~20º
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)
-
Set (with Stand)
61.4 x 20.5 x 47.0
-
Wall Mount
100mm x 100mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.6
-
Set (without Stand)
4.3
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Gold
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win8)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
