LG IPS Monitor MP77

LG IPS Monitor MP77

27MP77HM-P

LG IPS Monitor MP77

BASIC

  • Screen Size (inch)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114(H)*0.3114(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Back

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Back

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Back

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Slim Invisible Speaker

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    AC100~240V 50~60Hz

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~83kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • ----- Picture -----

    -----

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • ----- Special Feature -----

    -----

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color Cloning

    Yes

  • Color Wizard

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black high glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black high glossy

  • Stand Color

    PC Transparent

  • Base Color

    Silver spray

  • Others

    Black high glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -3º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    61.4*18.2*46.9

  • Wall Mount

    7.5cm*7.5cm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.3

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    No

