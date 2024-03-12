We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Monitor MP77
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114(H)*0.3114(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Back
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Back
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Invisible Speaker
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
----- Special Feature -----
-----
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Cloning
Yes
-
Color Wizard
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black high glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black high glossy
-
Stand Color
PC Transparent
-
Base Color
Silver spray
-
Others
Black high glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
-3º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)
-
Set (with Stand)
61.4*18.2*46.9
-
Wall Mount
7.5cm*7.5cm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.8
-
Set (without Stand)
4.3
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
No
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.