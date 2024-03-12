We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 484.2 x 208.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
701 x 481 x 197
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.72
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.75
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2020
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.466
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
27QN600-B
27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™