About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27QN600-B

27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27" QHD IPS Monitor: True Color at Any Angle
27" QHD IPS Monitor

True Color at Any Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
HDR 10: Detailed Contrast
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

Color Calibrated: View Actual Color
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.
Reader Mode: Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved
Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.

Flicker Safe: Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
AMD FreeSync™: Clearer, Smoother Image
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync: React Faster to Opponents

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer: Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Edge-ArcLine Stand: Versatile Elegance
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid edging curved stand with 3-side virtually borderless design fits in variety of space. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 484.2 x 208.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    701 x 481 x 197

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.72

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.75

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2020

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

Our Picks for You 