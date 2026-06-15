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27" Full HD IPS Monitor | 144Hz
Award-winning excellence
Best brand of 2026*
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2026 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Versatile performance with ultra-slim design
For working, gaming, and video streaming, our 27" IPS Full HD monitor delivers versatile performance in an ultra-slim design.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Virtually borderless design and slim stand base
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen space and fewer distractions with the ultra-slim bezel, slim stand base, and 3-side virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand delivers a clean, weightless look, while the virtually borderless design blends effortlessly into minimalist workspaces and remains visually seamless even in dual-monitor setups.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying sync technology.
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy
HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage support accurate color reproduction with enhanced contrast and detail in HDR scenes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch App
Seamless switching for multiple tasks
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
Designed for everyday eye comfort
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
PC Monitor
Year
Y26
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.5
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1050:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 452.4 x 220
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 357.8 X 38.5
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 x 141 X 430
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.9kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.0kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.1kg
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