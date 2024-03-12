About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
For More Detail, For All-the Visual

Specs

Reviews

Support

For More Detail, For All-the Visual

27UD88-W

For More Detail, For All-the Visual

For More Detail, For All-the Visual
Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

    Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver 2.0)

  • - H-Frequency

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • - Resolution - PC

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • - Resolution - Video

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • Display Port

    1 (ver 1.2)

  • - FreeSync V-Frequency Range

    40~60Hz

  • USB Type-C

    1 (60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

AUDIO OUTPUT

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    140W Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    42W

  • Normal On

    29W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White blinking

  • [Key Location]

    Front

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    16

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB Down-stream

    2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (2.2)

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Marker

    Yes

  • DICOM Mode

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Front

    Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray

  • Back Cover

    White High glossy

  • Stand

    White High glossy / Silver spray

  • Base

    Silver Spray

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • One Click stand set-up

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (-3~20 )

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (range 110mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    615x222.6x425.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    615x42.7x365.1

  • Box

    835*171*476

  • Wall Mount

    100mm x100mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.2kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.7kg

  • Box

    10.1kg

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Ultra HD (Europe)

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB-C DP Alt.Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Cable Holder

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Guides on Using Product Functions

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

Our Picks for You 