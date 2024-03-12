About Cookies on This Site

32" Class HDR 10 Full HD Monitor

Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with True Color

Enjoy the incredible detail and clarity of Full HD 1080p resolution and with IPS technology, response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, allowing users to view the screen at virtually any angle.

HDR 10

HDR-compatible monitors display brighter whites and darker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.

* Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to "On" and should be set to "Off" when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated.
(A software update will be made available)

Color Range with DCI-P3 95%

LG IPS monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut and 99% of sRGB, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the color of digital contents.

Advanced Gaming Features

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.
Crosshairs

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.
* The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    813 x 516 x 150

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36.7W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    39W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1212 x 0.3637

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

