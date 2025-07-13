We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 144Hz Overclock, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatible, sRGB 99% (Typ.)
27" UltraGear™ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 144Hz Overclock, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatible, sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Key Features
- 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
- 120Hz (O/C 144Hz) refresh rate / 1ms MBR
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
Space combat game scene showcasing vivid colors with HDR, sRGB 99%, and IPS display on the LG UltraGear monitor.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This product supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 144Hz in overclock mode when connected via DisplayPort 1.4. (HDMI 2.0 supports up to 144Hz.)
*Refresh rate and response time may vary depending on the environment, such as content or PC performance (CPU/GPU). DP 1.4-compatible cable and graphics card are required (graphics card sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Split-screen view of a pilot in a fast-paced game, showing smoother and clearer visuals.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch App
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
Virtually borderless design and slim stand base
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Tilt (-5~20°), Wall Mountable (100x100).
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144 (O/C)
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 452.4 x 220mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 357.8 X 38.5mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 x 141 X 430mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.8kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.9kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.3kg
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.5
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
220cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1050:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144 (O/C)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy any Monitor to get 50% off on xboom Grab / Bounce
*Please add 1x Monitor and 1x xboom speaker to cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.