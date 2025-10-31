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27" UltraGear™ FHD Gaming Monitor | 300Hz
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Fluid gaming motion with
300Hz refresh rate
To bring a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG). Quick response
for gameplay.
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable base with tilt, pivot, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.4
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108(H) x 0.3108(V)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.1x534.4x220
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.1x358.8x49.1
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780 x 160 x 500
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.2
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
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