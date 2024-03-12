We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode, DP 2.1, 240Hz, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR 600
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of every 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of every 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.
Nano IPS Black
2000:1 Deeper blacks.
Brighter vision.
The UHD 4K gaming monitor (3840x2160) with Nano IPS Black by applying nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1, this display enhances dark game scenes with sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience brighter, more vibrant colors and a heightened sense of realism that boosts your immersion to the next level.
Nano IPS Black（2000:1）
IPS（1000:1）
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Deep Black Pro
Spot your enemies.
Dominate the shadows.
Conquer every gaming battlefield with unmatched precision, driven by the Nano IPS Black panel’s exceptional contrast and enhanced by Deep Black Pro technology. The block-based precise brightness control deepens dark areas and brightens highlights, delivering stunning detail and elevating every moment of gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 600, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light
Increase gaming comfort while preserving vivid color quality
LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111294031
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Nano IPS means nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
DP 2.1, the wait is over
The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 240Hz in UHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs.
A futuristic motorcyclist emerging from a monitor screen with vibrant neon light trails and a DP 2.1 cable in the foreground.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
A side-by-side comparison of a green race car on a track, showcasing different visual qualities with clearer details on the right.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*Headsets sold separately.
Gaming GUI
Award winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Compact and sleek
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 3-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS Black
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.7 x 581.8 x 249.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.7 x 365.4 x 68.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
838 x 184 x 439
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.3
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
2.1
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
USB A to B
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS Black
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554x0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.