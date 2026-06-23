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27-inch UltraGear evo 5K Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor

27-inch UltraGear evo 5K Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor

27GM950B-B
27gm950b-b
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo 5K Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor 27GM950B-B
27GM950B-B Right side view
27GM950B-B Rear view
Front view of the monitor displaying vivid gaming visuals on screen
Split-screen comparison showing enhanced brightness, highlighting more vivid and detailed visuals
Angled view of the monitor displaying HDR gaming visuals with bright highlights and deep shadows
Split-screen comparison showing reduced blooming for clearer, more defined game visuals
Split-screen comparison highlighting sharper detail and clarity with ultra-high 5K resolution
Split-screen comparison demonstrating enhanced image quality with AI upscaling for sharper, more detailed visuals
Split-screen comparison highlighting improved clarity and sharper text with higher pixel density
Multi-scene visual showcasing dual-mode refresh rates optimized for different gaming genres
Split-screen comparison illustrating smoother motion and reduced screen tearing for more immersive gameplay
Front view of the monitor connected to multiple devices, highlighting versatile and high-speed connectivity
Angled view of the monitor showcasing AI-enhanced sound with clearer and more immersive gameplay audio
27gm950b-b
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo 5K Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor 27GM950B-B
27GM950B-B Right side view
27GM950B-B Rear view
Front view of the monitor displaying vivid gaming visuals on screen
Split-screen comparison showing enhanced brightness, highlighting more vivid and detailed visuals
Angled view of the monitor displaying HDR gaming visuals with bright highlights and deep shadows
Split-screen comparison showing reduced blooming for clearer, more defined game visuals
Split-screen comparison highlighting sharper detail and clarity with ultra-high 5K resolution
Split-screen comparison demonstrating enhanced image quality with AI upscaling for sharper, more detailed visuals
Split-screen comparison highlighting improved clarity and sharper text with higher pixel density
Multi-scene visual showcasing dual-mode refresh rates optimized for different gaming genres
Split-screen comparison illustrating smoother motion and reduced screen tearing for more immersive gameplay
Front view of the monitor connected to multiple devices, highlighting versatile and high-speed connectivity
Angled view of the monitor showcasing AI-enhanced sound with clearer and more immersive gameplay audio

Key Features

  • 27-inch 5K (5120x2880) Hyper Mini LED display, 218 PPI
  • Hyper Mini LED display, 1250nits (peak) brightness
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode (5K 165Hz ↔ QHD 330Hz), 1ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD 90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

in Gaming & eSports

A image of PCMag award logo

Best brand of 2026*

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.

*Reprinted with permission. © 2026 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

**The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor (27GM950B) with ultra-high brightness

27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor (27GM950B) with ultra-high brightness

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear 27-inch Mini LED 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) with AI upscaling, Blooming-free, 1250nits, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode up to 330Hz, HDR 1000

UltraGear 27-inch Mini LED 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) with AI upscaling, Blooming-free, 1250nits, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode up to 330Hz, HDR 1000

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

***27GM950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED.

The brighter & sharper
ultimate 5K gaming display.

LG UltraGear evo AI GM9 introduces Hyper Mini LED, a next-generation display technology designed to enable ultra-high brightness and ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.

Ultra-high 1250nits brightness*

Powered by next-generation Hyper Mini LED technology, 27GM950B reaches up to 1250 nits of peak brightness, achieving VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. Its ultra-high brightness helps maintain clear and consistent gaming visuals even in bright indoor environments, allowing high-quality gameplay.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) showing bright highlights and deep shadows with DisplayHDR 1000 and 99% DCI-P3

27 吋 UltraGear evo GM9 Hyper Mini LED 5K 電競螢幕（27GM950B），具備高亮度畫面表現

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR 1000.
Explosive highlights and precise shadows.

VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 enhances contrast to reveal intense highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. Colors are displayed with high fidelity within the DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) displaying ultra-high 1250nits peak brightness and clarity with Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) displaying ultra-high 1250nits peak brightness and clarity with Hyper Mini LED

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

TÜV-certified Anti Blooming game visuals

With 1.5x more local dimming zones (2,304 zones) and 5.9x more LEDs (9,216 LEDs) than conventional Mini LED*, Hyper Mini LED delivers superior peak brightness and clear visuals. Plus, Zero Optical Distance technology minimizes the panel-to-backlight gap to near zero, effectively reducing light bleed and blooming effects. Our Anti Blooming technology, certified by TÜV, delivers cleaner dark scenes, sharper contrast with less visual distraction—even in fast-paced, high-contrast scenes.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring anti-blooming visuals with Hyper Mini LED compared to conventional Mini LED

Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring anti-blooming visuals with Hyper Mini LED compared to conventional Mini LED

Conventional Mini LED*

*LG UltraGear 27-inch GM9 series has been verified as Anti Blooming by TÜV Rheinland Korea Ltd.

*Certificate Number: Anti Blooming (Q 50723708 0001), ID 1111316277

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.
Sharper detail in every pixel.

Experience refined clarity with the 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display. Compared to FHD (1920×1080), 5K resolution (5120×2880) delivers dramatically sharper detail and enhanced visual definition, creating a richer and more immersive visual experience.

Display switching from 27-inch 16:9 FHD to ultra-high 5K resolution, highlighting increased detail and immersion in gameplay

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

World’s first 5K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

High 218 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity

With a high 218 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear sharper and more defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at QHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) supports Dual Mode, offering 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD for games from RPG to FPS

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) supports Dual Mode, offering 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD for games from RPG to FPS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 27GM950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    750

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.11655x0.11655mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    600

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    750

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.06B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.5*535.3*249.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.5*360.1*70

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    811*166*491

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.9

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