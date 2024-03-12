We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Enjoy the Supreme Color and Utmost Speed Simultaneously
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
735 x 522 x 220
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
27GP95R-B
27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1