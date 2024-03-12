About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1

27GP95U-B

27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1

Front view
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming.

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

*The product shown is only a simulated image which may differ from the actual product. Please refer to Gallery section on how the actual product looks.

Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock)**
Display
UHD 4K Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Technology
4K & VRR Up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Enjoy the Supreme Color and Utmost Speed Simultaneously

Thanks to the new UltraGear™ 27GP95U monitor, you can enjoy a whole new level of gaming immersion with UHD 4K hi-resolution, ultra-fast of speed.

UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

27GP95U Monitor with shooting gaming inscreen. A console game is beside monitor.
4K & Up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Sufficiently Compatible with New Generation Gaming Standard

LG 27GP95U is capable of processing UHD 4K video and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1. This allows gamers to enjoy immersive gaming experience.

*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.

*The product shown is only a simulated image which may differ from the actual product. Please refer to Gallery section on how the actual product looks.

the DSC feature is embedded in the graphic card
Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Support as One : UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 160Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GP95U supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Nano IPS, VESA Display HDR ™ 600 technology provides vibrant colors and details.
UHD 4K Nano IPS HDR 600

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports to express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Hardware Calibration Ready

LG Calibration Studio

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making color accurate and consistent.

*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.

*The product shown is only a simulated image which may differ from the actual product. Please refer to Gallery section on how the actual product looks.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
144Hz (O/C160Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz (Overclock 160Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®

27GP95U is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 577.9 x 253.7

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    735 x 522 x 185

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.2 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    YES(Premium Pro)

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    50W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.47cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

Front view

27GP95U-B

27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1