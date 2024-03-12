About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA<sup>®</sup> G-SYNC<sup>®</sup> Compatible

27GR82Q-B

27" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

front view

Front view of UltraGear™ 27GR82Q with a spaceship as in-screen image.

Born to game

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440)

Nano IPS & HDR400

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)*

165Hz (Overclock 180Hz)**

Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

Optimal UltraGear™ 27GR82Q monitor for speed and picture quality.

Nano IPS 1ms

Optimal gaming monitor for speed and picture quality

You can experience breath-taking gaming performance and total immersion on Nano IPS 1ms technology providing the ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR™ 400 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Feel actual combat with true colors

This monitor supports a wide color gamut, DCI-P3* 98% and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, reproducing high-fidelity colors for gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for incredible speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

165Hz (O/C 180Hz) refresh rate

Fluid gaming motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with 165Hz (overclock 180Hz) high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

Three monitor images demonstrating tilt, pivot, and height adjustments.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Gaming GUI

Award-winning
gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x577.7x253.7(UP) /
    613.5x467.7x253.7(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x371.6x51.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691x184x498

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.20Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.30Kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.60kg

FEATURES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    50W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.0)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.5cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

front view

27GR82Q-B

27" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible