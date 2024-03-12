We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ QHD OLED Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Gamer-centric Design
Gamer-centric Design
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
74W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
94W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Size [cm]
67.32
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
27GR95QE-B
27” UltraGear™ QHD OLED Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate