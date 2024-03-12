We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), 180Hz (O/C 200Hz), HDR10
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 200Hz (O/C) high refresh rate.
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
Technology for flawless gaming
Enjoy the perfect graphic with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 200 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x577.7x253.7 (UP) / 613.5x467.7x253.7 (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x371.6x51.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691x498x184mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.0kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4kg
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
YES (200Hz @ DP O.C)
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 200 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
