About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

27" UltraGear™ QHD 4th Gen. OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode (720Hz@HD, 540Hz@QHD), 0.02ms(GtG), DP2.1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

27" UltraGear™ QHD 4th Gen. OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode (720Hz@HD, 540Hz@QHD), 0.02ms(GtG), DP2.1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

27GX790B-B
front view of 27GX790B
-15 degree side view of 27GX790B
+15 degree side view of 27GX790B
side view of 27GX790B
rear view of 27GX790B with lights on
rear view of 27GX790B with lights off
rear perspective view of 27GX790B
front view of the monitor of 27GX790B with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 27GX790B
side view of a tilted monitor of 27GX790B
top view of 27GX790B
+30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27GX790B
-30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27GX790B
close-up view of the rear emblem of 27GX790B
close-up view of ports of 27GX790B
front view of 27GX790B
-15 degree side view of 27GX790B
+15 degree side view of 27GX790B
side view of 27GX790B
rear view of 27GX790B with lights on
rear view of 27GX790B with lights off
rear perspective view of 27GX790B
front view of the monitor of 27GX790B with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 27GX790B
side view of a tilted monitor of 27GX790B
top view of 27GX790B
+30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27GX790B
-30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27GX790B
close-up view of the rear emblem of 27GX790B
close-up view of ports of 27GX790B

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500
  • OLED with QHD 540Hz ↔ HD 720Hz Dual-Mode
  • 0.02ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Ergonomic design: Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height adjustable, Wall mountable
More

Award-Winning Excellence

A image of digital trend 2025 award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers' Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.



27-inch 540Hz 4th Gen Tandem OLED Gaming Monitor with Dual-Mode

LG UltraGear 27GX790B gaming monitor displayed on a raised platform with a high-speed light trail graphic shown on screen. The floor projection reads ‘4th Gen OLED,’ emphasizing the OLED generation of the product.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A composite promotional graphic for LG OLED technology featuring five sections: ‘LG’s Brightest OLED’ with an RGB beam graphic, ‘Perfect Visual Experience’ with an astronaut character and certification icons, a split gaming scene labeled ‘QHD 540Hz – HD 720Hz Dual-Mode,’ a purple-blue gradient panel displaying ‘VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500,’ and a colorful particle burst with the text ‘DCI-P3 99.5%

A composite promotional graphic for LG OLED technology featuring five sections: ‘LG’s Brightest OLED’ with an RGB beam graphic, ‘Perfect Visual Experience’ with an astronaut character and certification icons, a split gaming scene labeled ‘QHD 540Hz – HD 720Hz Dual-Mode,’ a purple-blue gradient panel displaying ‘VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500,’ and a colorful particle burst with the text ‘DCI-P3 99.5%

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

LG's Brightest* 4th Gen OLED

Introducing LG’s gaming monitor powered by 4th Gen OLED with revolutionary Primary RGB Tandem technology—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with clarity even in bright environments. In fast-paced or sunlit in-game scenes, enhanced APL and reduced ABL help maintain consistent luminance without dimming critical visuals. UL Verified Perfect Black, Color and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, this next-gen OLED delivers the contrast and clarity gamers need to react faster, see more, and stay immersed in every frame.

LG UltraGear 27GX790B monitor placed on a desk overlooking a cityscape at sunset, displaying a fantasy game scene with a cloaked character standing in a snowy mountain environment. Surrounding the monitor are speakers, a keyboard, a clock, small figurines, and a mug

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*As of November 2025, among all LG models using WOLED prior to 4th Gen. OLED, 27GX790B offers the highest brightness.

Next-Gen OLED Brilliance

Powered by 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED, the 27GX790B delivers brighter visuals with less power than the previous 3rd Gen OLEDs—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness. Its advanced 4-stack RGB structure produces deeper contrast, sharper detail, and stunning color precision. Experience clearer shadows, deep immersion, and visual consistency in every frame—built for serious gaming.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UL-verified Perfect visual experience, consistent in both low and bright light

Perfect black

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Perfect color & 100% color fidelity

Perfect Color and 100% Color Fidelity deliver accurate color expression even under varying lighting conditions, from low light to bright ambient environments. 

Perfect reproduction

UL-verified Perfect Reproduction delivers that actual game content is faithfully rendered on screen, maintaining intended color and detail in both dark and bright environments. Unlike static image-based metrics, this certification reflects real-world content reproduction accuracy.

Three certification labels highlighting LG OLED's performance: UL verified black levels below 0.24 nit up to 500 lux, UL verified color consistency over 99% up to 500 lux, and Intertek certification for 100% color fidelity up to 500 lux based on 125 color patterns.
Side-by-side comparison of non-WOLED and 4th Gen. WOLED display quality, showing enhanced brightness, color, and clarity on the right side using 4th Gen. WOLED technology. The monitor sits on a desk with a game controller, keyboard, and headset.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) color gamut, the monitor provides that colors are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.

Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies

Featuring AGLR(Anti-glare and low reflection), LG WOLED’s UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

LG UltraGear 27GX790B monitor on a desk setup displaying a side-by-side comparison labeled ‘non-applied’ and ‘applied,’ showing different visual states of a sci-fi armored character. The desk includes speakers, a keyboard, figurines, a controller, a PC tower, and headphones. Along the bottom are multiple UL certification badges for flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, low blue light, and Eyesafe credentials

LG UltraGear 27GX790B monitor on a desk setup displaying a side-by-side comparison labeled ‘non-applied’ and ‘applied,’ showing different visual states of a sci-fi armored character. The desk includes speakers, a keyboard, figurines, a controller, a PC tower, and headphones. Along the bottom are multiple UL certification badges for flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, low blue light, and Eyesafe credentials

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

720Hz(@HD) – 540Hz(@QHD) Dual-Mode with selectable options

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, enjoy UltraGear’s fastest performance with up to 720Hz—the highest refresh rate ever introduced. Seamlessly switch between QHD 540Hz for detailed visuals and HD 720Hz for ultra-fast action. Choose your preferred refresh rate and screen size via On-Screen Display, or toggle instantly through LG Switch for optimized gameplay across every genre.

Graphic comparing two gaming scenes: a fantasy warrior rendered in QHD at 540Hz on the left, and a rally race car rendered in HD at 720Hz on the right. The two scenes overlap slightly against a dynamic abstract blue and red background, with ‘540Hz QHD’ and ‘720Hz HD’ labels displayed beside each image

Graphic comparing two gaming scenes: a fantasy warrior rendered in QHD at 540Hz on the left, and a rally race car rendered in HD at 720Hz on the right. The two scenes overlap slightly against a dynamic abstract blue and red background, with ‘540Hz QHD’ and ‘720Hz HD’ labels displayed beside each image

High-speed bandwidth by DisplayPort 2.1

The latest DisplayPort 2.1 on the 27GX790B delivers next-generation bandwidth optimized for ultra-high-speed gaming, supporting stable performance even at extreme refresh rates. Extending this connectivity, the USB-C port supports streamlined single-cable display output and data transfer—ideal for modern setups that require flexibility without extra clutter. Completing the configuration, dual HDMI 2.1 ports can provide smooth compatibility with the latest consoles and gaming PCs, creating a fully integrated high-performance environment across devices.

High-speed bandwidth by DisplayPort 2.1

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 0.02 response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

ClearMR 21000 for smooth motion, infinite play

VESA certified ClearMR 21000, this monitor finally captures even the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, displaying fast-moving action with sharpness and detail. Also, it allows you to take a step closer to victory.

ClearMR 21000 for sharper, cleaner motion

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Short feature video demonstrating LG UltraGear’s LG Switch function, showcasing seamless input source switching and enhanced user control for an optimized gaming experience in the 2025 UltraGear monitor lineup.

Graphic comparing two gaming scenes: a fantasy warrior rendered in QHD at 540Hz on the left, and a rally race car rendered in HD at 720Hz on the right. The two scenes overlap slightly against a dynamic abstract blue and red background, with ‘540Hz QHD’ and ‘720Hz HD’ labels displayed beside each image

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 27GX790B product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Compact and sleek

Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, pivot and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

LG UltraGear 27GX790B gaming monitor displayed on a desk, showing a space battle scene with a spacecraft firing thrusters. To the right, two close-up shots highlight the slim stand design and base details of the monitor, emphasizing its minimal footprint and sleek profile

LG UltraGear 27GX790B gaming monitor displayed on a desk, showing a space battle scene with a spacecraft firing thrusters. To the right, two close-up shots highlight the slim stand design and base details of the monitor, emphasizing its minimal footprint and sleek profile

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort2.1 x1

with DSC

USB Type-C icon.

USB Type-C™ (DP alt.) x1

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

USB-C icon.

USB3.0 2dn

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

3-YEAR WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitors

3 years from the date of original retail purchase and internal and functional parts only, including OLED Display Panel.

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by region.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    540

  • Display - Response Time

    0.02ms (GtG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x527.6x220(Up)/605.2x397.6x220(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x51.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    790x182x496

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.8

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • USB-C

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    46.32W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Display Port

    Yes (ver 2.1)

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.02ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    540

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Yes

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 