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32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor | 200Hz
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth.The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, expressing high-fidelity color to enable a realistic gaming experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Quick response for
gameplay
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you focused
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Sleek and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2727x0.2727 mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
840:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.2 x 610 x 220 mm (UP)/ 713.2 x 480 x 220 mm (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.2 x 419.1 x 40.4
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
950 x 498 x 140
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.7kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2kg
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
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