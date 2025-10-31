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32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor | 200Hz

32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor | 200Hz

32G620B-B
Front view of 32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor | 200Hz 32G620B-B
15 degree side view of 32G620B
left side view of 32G620B
Front view of a gaming monitor 32G620B displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Close-up of the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and DisplayHDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
tilted front view of 32G620B
top view of 32G620B
right rear angled view of 32G620B
Front view of 32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor | 200Hz 32G620B-B
15 degree side view of 32G620B
left side view of 32G620B
Front view of a gaming monitor 32G620B displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Close-up of the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and DisplayHDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
tilted front view of 32G620B
top view of 32G620B
right rear angled view of 32G620B

Key Features

  • 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • HDR10 and sRGB 99% (Typ.), supporting 16.7M colors
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ G5 logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ G5 logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

32-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 32-inch QHD 2560x1440 resolution, RGBs 99% color gamut, 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 32-inch QHD 2560x1440 resolution, RGBs 99% color gamut, 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth.The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, expressing high-fidelity color to enable a realistic gaming experience. 

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 32g620b monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 32g620b monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the sRGB (Typ.) spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

SPEED

SPEED

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 32G620B’s 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Fluid gaming motion with
200Hz refresh rate

To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Quick response for
gameplay

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion that keeps you focused

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Sleek and streamlined design for gaming

Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Wall Mount icon.

Wall Mount

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.0 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

H/P out icon.

3-pole H/P out

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727x0.2727 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    840:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.2 x 610 x 220 mm (UP)/ 713.2 x 480 x 220 mm (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.2 x 419.1 x 40.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    950 x 498 x 140

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

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