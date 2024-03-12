We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5” UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG),180Hz, HDR10
Dive into the rush
with vivid colors
Rev up your gaming world with 180Hz speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, Nano IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 180Hz refresh rate.
Display
31.5” QHD (2560x1440) Nano IPS
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Speed
180Hz refresh rate
Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is up to 178 degrees.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9x611x253.7(UP) / 713.9x501x253.7(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 428.2 x 54
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969 x 168 x 531
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.5Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6Kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3Kg
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80.0
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724x0.2724mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
