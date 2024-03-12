32” UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Above images are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate
Display
32" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming
It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.
*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GS94U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Gamer-centric Design
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, swivel and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.
3-pole Headphone Out
Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect
Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 3-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1818 x 0.1818
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
RGB LED Lighting
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
USB Upstream Port
No
-
USB Downstream Port
No
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
No
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
No
