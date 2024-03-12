32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor | Dual-Mode & DP 2.1

*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.

*DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

*Note : We have received numerous reports from users of NVIDIA 50-series graphics cards experiencing screens turning off when using DisplayPort 2.1 with 10-bit or 12-bit settings. If you are experiencing the same, as a temporary workaround, you can switch the DisplayPort input to 1.4 in your monitor's OSD menu or adjust the color setting to 8-bit in the NVIDIA Control Panel. This issue has been reported to NVIDIA, for a more permanent solution.