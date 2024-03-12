We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor | Dual-Mode & DP 2.1
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Honoree
Computer Peripherals & Accessories
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The new genre of
gaming monitor
Witness the big bang of innovative technologies, Dual-Mode, this monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
Display
34" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colors
VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.
All new design in your style
Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Bring sharpness
to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images
with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Show only your game
Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.
Comfortable but vibrant
Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
*DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*Note : We have received numerous reports from users of NVIDIA 50-series graphics cards experiencing screens turning off when using DisplayPort 2.1 with 10-bit or 12-bit settings. If you are experiencing the same, as a temporary workaround, you can switch the DisplayPort input to 1.4 in your monitor's OSD menu or adjust the color setting to 8-bit in the NVIDIA Control Panel. This issue has been reported to NVIDIA, for a more permanent solution.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning
gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
How to Protect
your OLED
You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.
*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.8㎏
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6㎏
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.9㎏
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
-
USB-C
1EA
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
Yes
-
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1, UHBR13.5)
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
79.9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814mm x 0.1814mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
