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32" UltraGear evo 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED

32" UltraGear evo 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED

32GX870B-B
Front view of 32" UltraGear evo 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED 32GX870B-B
Right side view of 32GX870B
Rear view of 32GX870B
LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor
FHD 1920x1080 vs 4K 3840x2160 gaming graphics comparison showing sharper detail and clearer visuals in 4K
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED
LG UltraGear 32GX870B gaming monitor in a desk setup, showing a side-by-side comparison with non-OLED, highlighting deeper blacks, accurate colors, and enhanced visual performance verified by UL.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers bright highlights and detailed dark scenes with DisplayHDR 500 and 99.5% DCI-P3
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 140 PPI for precision and clarity in gaming compared to 70 PPI
Less eye strain with UL-verified eye comfort features including flicker-free, low blue light, and glare reduction.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers clear, immersive gaming audio with AI Sound
Front view of 32" UltraGear evo 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED 32GX870B-B
Right side view of 32GX870B
Rear view of 32GX870B
LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor
FHD 1920x1080 vs 4K 3840x2160 gaming graphics comparison showing sharper detail and clearer visuals in 4K
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED
LG UltraGear 32GX870B gaming monitor in a desk setup, showing a side-by-side comparison with non-OLED, highlighting deeper blacks, accurate colors, and enhanced visual performance verified by UL.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers bright highlights and detailed dark scenes with DisplayHDR 500 and 99.5% DCI-P3
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 140 PPI for precision and clarity in gaming compared to 70 PPI
Less eye strain with UL-verified eye comfort features including flicker-free, low blue light, and glare reduction.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers clear, immersive gaming audio with AI Sound

Key Features

  • 32-inch 4K (3840x2160) OLED display, 140 PPI
  • 4th Gen Tandem OLED, 1500nits (peak) brightness
  • VESADisplayHDR™ True Black 500 with DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode(4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz),0.03ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
More

Award-winning excellence

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CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

In gaming & eSports

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CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

Imaging

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor (32GX870B)

LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor (32GX870B)

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 32GX870B is the first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor to support AI Upscaling technology.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear 32-inch 4K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (32GX870B) with AI upscaling, 140 PPI, 480Hz at FHD and HDR 500

UltraGear 32-inch 4K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (32GX870B) with AI upscaling, 140 PPI, 480Hz at FHD and HDR 500

*32GX870B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**32GX870B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 240Hz at 4K UHD and 480Hz at FHD.

Ultra-high resolution 4K gaming. Sharper detail in evey pixel

Experience refined clarity with 32-inch 4K (3840x2160) display. Compared to FHD (1920x1080), 4K resolution (3840x2160) delivers dramatically sharper detail and enhanced visual definition, creating a richer and more immersive visual experience

FHD 1920x1080 vs 4K 3840x2160 gaming graphics comparison showing sharper detail and clearer visuals in 4K

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

4K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 4K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 4K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.*

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*

Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 32GX870B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

*32GX870B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions (@HDR, 1.5% APL). Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Triple Perfect Visuals verified by UL,
even in bright light

Perfect Black

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers perfect black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Perfect Color & 100% Color Fidelity

Perfect Color and 100% Color Fidelity deliver accurate color expression even under varying lighting conditions, from low light to bright ambient environments.

Perfect Reproduction

UL-verified Perfect Reproduction ensures games and content appear as intended, with accurate color, luminance, and detail in both dark and bright environments.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with UL-certified triple perfect visuals, including perfect black, perfect color, 100% color fidelity, and perfect reproduction

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with UL-certified triple perfect visuals, including perfect black, perfect color, 100% color fidelity, and perfect reproduction

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4th Gen Tandem OLED delivers perfect black and colors compared to non-WOLED displays

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4th Gen Tandem OLED delivers perfect black and colors compared to non-WOLED displays

*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness

Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) color gamut, the monitor provides that colors are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

High 140 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity

With a 140 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech 

LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) reduces eye strain with UL-certified flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, low blue light, and eyesafe

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) reduces eye strain with UL-certified flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, low blue light, and eyesafe

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG 4th Gen Tandem OLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe 3.0 (CPF60, RPF40) by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 240Hz at 4K UHD for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 480Hz at FHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 32GX870B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

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