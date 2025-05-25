34" LG UltraGear™ WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Expand the screen real-estate for gaming
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view1) than a standard 16:9 display, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.

1) The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 4.95 million pixels for WQHD and 2.07 million pixels for QHD.
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.



*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Clearer, smoother, and faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the screen is split in two: left screen is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Immersive gaming experience
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on 3-side virtually borderless design and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.
A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.

Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 470.3 x 249.1mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1053 x 529 x 232mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13kg
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.35
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 ×0.23175mm
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/m²
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
