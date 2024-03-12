We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34
-
Size (cm)
86.7
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
Curved
Yes
HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
COLOR & CALIBRATION
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes (FreeSync™ 2)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440 at 85Hz
-
DisplayPort
1
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 144Hz
-
USB Upstream Port
1 (ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
2 (ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
819.4 x 572.6 x 286.5 mm (Up)
819.4 x 462.6 x 286.5 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
819.4 x 361.9 x 104.0 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
983 x 207 x 520 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.3
-
Weight without Stand
5.5
-
Weight in Shipping
10.8
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
