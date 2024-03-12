We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
34" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
98%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440x1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Sphere Lighting
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
OnScreen Control Software
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
1
-
DisplayPort
1
-
USB Up-stream
1 (ver 3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
2 (ver 3.0)
-
Headphone Out
1
NVIDIA G-SYNC™
-
HDMI / DP
Yes
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes
-
Height Adjustable Stand
Yes
-
Pivot
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA Typ.)
75W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
819.4 x 286.5 x 462.6 (572.6)
-
Set (without Stand)
819.4 x 104.0 x 361.9
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.9
-
Set (without Stand)
6.1
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW140B
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
