34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™

34GK950G

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    34" Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    98%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440x1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Sphere Lighting

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control Software

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    1

  • DisplayPort

    1

  • USB Up-stream

    1 (ver 3.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    2 (ver 3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    1

NVIDIA G-SYNC™

  • HDMI / DP

    Yes

DESIGN - STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    Yes

  • Pivot

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA Typ.)

    75W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    819.4 x 286.5 x 462.6 (572.6)

  • Set (without Stand)

    819.4 x 104.0 x 361.9

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.1

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Model

    LSW140B

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

