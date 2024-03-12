We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraGear™ QHD 1ms Gaming Monitor with 144Hz
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
979 x 521 x 245
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.7
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1900R
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
