34" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.