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39" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by webOS
39" UltraGear™ WQHD OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, powered by webOS
39GX90SB-W
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*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor
Introducing the smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.
1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
2) The remote control is included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Supported services may differ by region.
*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.
Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3
High-performance processing made for advanced AI engines
The next-generation alpha 8 AI processor Gen3 automatically optimizes picture and audio performance, ensuring consistent clarity and stability across diverse content and work environments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later.
AI Picture Pro, upscales every frame with pixel precision
Enjoy your LG Smart Monitor without compromising visual quality. AI Super Upscaling intelligently analyzes individual objects within a scene and enhances them to deliver improved picture quality, while Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ensures balanced brightness and precise detail for each object. AI Picture Pro optimizes overall image quality, creating a clearer, more immersive viewing experience on webOS.
AI Sound Pro, fine-tunes your sound for impact
AI Surround Sound delivers immersive, room-filling audio with Virtual 11.1.2 Ch, creating a multi-dimensional sound experience. AI Object Remastering automatically extracts and separates dialogue, music, and effects, then remasters them for enhanced voice clarity and richer musical expression—so every word is heard clearly and each genre stays true to its original intent. Within webOS, AI Sound Pro intelligently balances sound to support a clear and immersive listening experience.
*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro apply to smart gaming monitor equipped with the α8 processor.
*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later.
*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by region, and language.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.
*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.
39-inch UltraWide WQHD for immersive gaming
Step into an expansive field of view with a 39-inch WQHD (3440×1440) curved OLED display. With a vertical height similar to that of a 16:9 (2560×1440) display, the 21:9 ultra-wide screen provides a 34% wider workspace for a more immersive viewing experience, delivering deep engagement across a variety of games.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Bright OLED with MLA+
The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness (1300nit, peak) and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.
*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
**39GX90SB offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R
for immersive gaming
Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech
LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Versatile connectivity for multi‑device setups
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
*It supports up to WQHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
LG Switch app
Easy to optimize
effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app helps optimize your monitor for work and everyday use on a PC. Manage windows and smart functions with your keyboard and mouse, switch between PC and webOS with shortcut keys, and arrange apps within a single input using mapped hotkeys.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
*Window arrangement and multi-window features are available within a single input via the LG Switch app.
*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sleek and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient 4-side virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
LG UltraGear
Year
2026
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
SMART FEATURES
Operating System
webOS 26
Full Web Browser
YES
Home Dashboard
YES
LG ThinQ®
YES
Magic Remote Control
YES (purchased separately)
Voice Assistants
YES (via Magic Remote)
Mirroring
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
39
Size [cm]
99.1
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.266 x 0.266mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
800R
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
Display Port
YES
Remote Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
Speaker
7Wx2(Max), 5Wx2(Typ)
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 605.7 x 322.8mm(UP)/
887.8 x 495.7 x 322.8mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 404.4 x198.0mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
985 x 338 x 550mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.45kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.30kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17.5kg
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