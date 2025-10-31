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45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED

45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED

45GX950B-B
Front view of 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
Front view of 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B
LG 45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED, 45GX950B-B

Key Features

  • 45-inch5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display, 125 PPI
  • VESADisplayHDR™ True Black 400 with DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode(5K2K 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz),0.03ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 13.5), USB-C (PD90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
More
UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

45-inch UltraGear evo OLED GX9, The World’s First 45-inch 5K2K Gaming Monitor (45GX950B) with AI Upscaling

45-inch UltraGear evo OLED GX9, The World’s First 45-inch 5K2K Gaming Monitor (45GX950B) with AI Upscaling

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 45GX950B is the first 45-inch gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor (45GX950B) with AI upscaling, MLA+, curvature 800R, 125 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 400

UltraGear 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor (45GX950B) with AI upscaling, MLA+, curvature 800R, 125 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, HDR 400

*45GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.

45-inch 5K2K OLED

45-inch 5K2K OLED

A 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display delivers a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160)* and offers a 50% larger screen space** compared to DQHD (5120x1440). This 5K2K OLED provides darker shadows, brighter lights and vibrant colours while gaming in any environment.

The display expands from a 16:9 4K UHD screen to a 21:9 5K2K gaming monitor for more immersive game visuals

*The figures are calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.3 million pixels for 16:9 UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 21:9 5K2K.

**The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

5K2K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.*

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K2K, enhancing contents without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K2K, enhancing contents without a GPU upgrade
without AI Upscaling

*Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Bright OLED with MLA+

The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

No more fisheye experience to take in both sides of the 49-inch 32:9 ratio display at a glance due to excessively wide horizontal and insufficiently short vertical resolutions. The 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 50% larger screen space¹ compared to DQHD (5120×1440), and is 30% taller than a 49-inch display vertically, creating an optimized ratio and real estate for immersive and captivating gameplay. Once you experience the 45-inch 21:9 sweet spot, you'll never go back to shorter.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from 49-inch 32:9 to 45-inch 21:9.

這款動態顯示器展示顯示屏從 49 吋 32:9 比例變為 45 吋21:9 比例。

1. The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature 800R.
for immersive gaming

Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

行星影像在 LG OLED 顯示器上顯得更明亮清晰。

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

High 125 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity

With a 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech 

LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (45GX950B) enhances eye comfort with UL-certified anti-glare and low reflectance

UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (45GX950B) enhances eye comfort with UL-certified anti-glare and low reflectance

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Maximize productivity with an expanded
5K2K UltraWide canvas

UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 125 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) maximizes productivity in video and photo editing with its 21:9 screen

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) with Dual Mode, supporting 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD for games from RPG to FPS

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) with Dual Mode, supporting 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD for games from RPG to FPS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 45GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1, LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Display - Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Display - Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP) 991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1142 x 301 x 564mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20.5kg

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