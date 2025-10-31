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45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED
45" UltraGear evo 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor | World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED
45GX950B-B
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*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 45GX950B is the first 45-inch gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*45GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.
A 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display delivers a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160)* and offers a 50% larger screen space** compared to DQHD (5120x1440). This 5K2K OLED provides darker shadows, brighter lights and vibrant colours while gaming in any environment.
*The figures are calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.3 million pixels for 16:9 UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 21:9 5K2K.
**The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.
***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
5K2K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.
UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.*
with AI Upscaling
without AI Upscaling
*Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Bright OLED with MLA+
The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
No more fisheye experience to take in both sides of the 49-inch 32:9 ratio display at a glance due to excessively wide horizontal and insufficiently short vertical resolutions. The 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 50% larger screen space¹ compared to DQHD (5120×1440), and is 30% taller than a 49-inch display vertically, creating an optimized ratio and real estate for immersive and captivating gameplay. Once you experience the 45-inch 21:9 sweet spot, you'll never go back to shorter.
1. The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R.
for immersive gaming
Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
High 125 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity
With a 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech
LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Maximize productivity with an expanded
5K2K UltraWide canvas
UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 125 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode
Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station
LG UltraGear evo AI 45GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1, LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Protect your display with OLED Care
OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
44.5
Display - Resolution
5120 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
OLED
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Display - Curvature
800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Display - Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
44.5
Size [cm]
113
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
800R
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP) 991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1142 x 301 x 564mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
14kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.4kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
20.5kg
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