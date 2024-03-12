We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Full HD 3D Gaming Monitor W2363D
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Entertainment
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
70,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Response Time (GTG)
3ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Power Board
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
49W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1.6W
-
DC Off(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
5º-15º
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
555.5(W)*205.95(D)*419.2(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
555.5(W)*73.34(D)*409.5(H)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.2
-
Set (without Stand)
5.0
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Others
Audio cable
