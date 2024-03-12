We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 inch IPS7L Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
27
-
Panel Type
IPS - LED
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.311(H)*0.311(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
14ms
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1, HDMI2/MHL)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Others
MHL(Mobile)
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
31W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
D-SUB, HDMI1 : 0.5W , HDMI2/MHL: 0.7W
-
DC Off(Max)
D-SUB, HDMI1 : 0.3W , HDMI2/MHL: 0.7W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
RTC
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Hair Line
-
Back Cover Color
Black Glossy
-
Stand Color
Silver Spray
-
Base Color
Black Spin
-
Others
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
623(W)*168.4(D)*449.3(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
623(W)*31.2(D)*372.9(H)
-
Wall Mount
N/A
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.3
-
Set (without Stand)
4.36
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
Vista (Premium/Basic)
Premium
ACCESSORIES
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Others
MHL Cable
