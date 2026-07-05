27" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.