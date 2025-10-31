About Cookies on This Site

31.5" 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand

32U889SA-W
+30 degree side view of 32U889SA with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view of 32U889SA
Front view of 32U889SA with the display pivoting 90 degrees
Front view of 32U889SA with monitor height adjusted downward
-15 degree side view of 32U889SA
-30 degree side view of 32U889SA
-30 degree side view of 32U889SA of monitor tilted +25 degrees
-30 degree side view of 32U889SA with monitor height adjusted downward
-30 degree side view of 32U889SA with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
Rear view of 32U889SA
+15 degree rear view of 32U889SA
+15 degree side view of 32U889SA
+15 degree side view of 32U889SA with monitor height adjusted downward
Left side view of 32U889SA
Left side view of 32U889SA with monitor height adjusted downward
Key Features

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Touch display
  • Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Portrait Mode adjustable stand with wheels
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 3xUSB-C (1up/2dn, PD 65W), 2xHDMI
  • Magic Remote & Webcam (POGO) support (sold separately)
More

Award-winning excellence

CES 2025 Innovation Awards logo

CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity

A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"

A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given. 

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.

Seamless flexibility for work and play

Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.

The picture shows a woman using a LG Smart Monitor Swing with a child, three people sharing a desk and looking at a LG Smart Monitor Swing, a man watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing screen with his dog, and another man doing his work on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A woman is working using a LG Smart Monitor Swing in this image.

Flexibility Powers Productivity

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

31.5" 4K UHD IPS With Touchscreen

In the left image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing in an office displays various charts, while in the right image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing at home is playing a movie.

webOS
Work & Play

Front view of two LG Smart Monitor Swing displays with webOS, one in landscape orientation showing the home screen, and the other in portrait orientation displaying a vertical video with social media interface.

Flexible Stand on Wheels

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Smart Monitor Swing using scene for every need

A woman is working on an illustration using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A Working Mom’s Day with Swing 
A man is holding a keyboard in one hand while touching the screen of a LG Smart Monitor Swing with the other.
A Side Hustler's Day with Swing 
A man is watching a video on a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog.
A Content’s Creator with Swing 
An e-commerce live video is being played on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A Small Business's Team's Day with Swing 
A product ad is playing on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a department store.
A Retail Manager's Day with Swing 

31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen

Lifelike images, at your touch

Immerse yourself in vibrant color and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen offers effortless control, enabling swift access to adjustments. Enjoy clear images and accurate colors thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and 350nits of brightness. Experience stunning clarity and lifelike images that bring your content to life.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).

Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view

Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the sleek gray-white tone blends seamlessly into any home or workplace. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

Rolling stand with a hidden adapter

With its sturdy rolling wheels, effortlessly move it wherever you need, all while enjoying smooth and stable mobility. Plus, the hidden adapter keeps cables neatly concealed, ensuring a clean and organized look.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The built-in adapter may vary by region.

Flexibility powers productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. Please note that cable inclusion may vary by region.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
*Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, and Game, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side virtually borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.

*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with Magic Remote

It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 regions: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

**The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by region. 

Productivity across workspaces

Boost business efficiency with a versatile monitor

Experience the freedom to design your business. Its versatile features, adjustable stand, and expanded connectivity make it the perfect companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs in any work environment. Whether you're working from the office, a client site, or remotely, this solution empowers you to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Personal office: Our smart monitor supports a versatile solution for small-scale presentations and meetings in your personal office.

A man is holding a jacket, while a woman is touching the LG Smart Monitor Swing screen to view the jacket information.

Small business: Our smart monitor enables easy, effective collaboration and ideation with a simple touch.

A patient is lying in a hospital bed, with two medical professionals standing beside them. A LG Smart Monitor Swing is next to the doctor.

Hospital: Our smart monitor can be adjusted to allow patients to comfortably view their test results without having to move.

A man is playing golf at an indoor screen golf facility, with a LG Smart Monitor Swing next to him displaying data.

Screen golf range: Place our smart monitor in your desired indoor space to effortlessly create your own golf practice area.

A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.

Retail: Our smart monitor displays promotional videos or event banners, making it an effective tool for business promotion.

A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

VIP Lounge: Our smart monitor serves as a private screen for waiting customers in lounges, delivering news or review documents in the VIP lounge.

A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.

Hotel room: Our smart monitor helps you stay productive with the built-in webOS, which offers your favorite productivity apps and services to keep you working seamlessly.

A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

Remote learning: Our smart monitor delivers a large, high-resolution display and flexible stand, maximizing your study focus and productivity at home.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 1312.3 x 420

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    900 x 617 x 337

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    21.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    32U889SA-W

  • Year

    2025

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(3ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 2ea)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

