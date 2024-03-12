We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD Monitor E60 Series
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Home
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
0.68
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.265(H)*0.265(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W under
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
Intelligent OSD
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Tilting
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Back Cover Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Stand Color
Light Brown (Transparency)
-
Base Color
Dark Brown (High glossy)
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
542.3(W)*172(D)*412(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
542.3(W)*31(D)*408.3(H)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.57
-
Set (without Stand)
2.32
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 years
