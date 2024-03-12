About Cookies on This Site

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Business

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    17

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Resolution

    1280*1024

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    200 nits

  • Contrast Ratio

    20000:1 (DFC)

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.264*0.264

  • Surface Treatment

    Non-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LIPS

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    21W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    <1W

  • DC Off(Max)

    <1W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB

    Yes

  • f-Engine

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Base Color

    Black Non Glossy

  • Tilt

    Yes / +15º ~ +66º

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    369.6(W)*315(D)*94.6(H)

  • Set (without Stand)

    369.6(W)*315(D)*62.4(H)

  • Wall Mount

    VESA 75*75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.6

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Others

    USB Cable, Touch driver CD ( WINDOWS2000, XP , Vista Supported)

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 years

