We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T1710B
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Business
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
17
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Resolution
1280*1024
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
200 nits
-
Contrast Ratio
20000:1 (DFC)
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.264*0.264
-
Surface Treatment
Non-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LIPS
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
21W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1W
-
DC Off(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB
Yes
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Stand Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Base Color
Black Non Glossy
-
Tilt
Yes / +15º ~ +66º
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
369.6(W)*315(D)*94.6(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
369.6(W)*315(D)*62.4(H)
-
Wall Mount
VESA 75*75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.9
-
Set (without Stand)
3.6
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Others
USB Cable, Touch driver CD ( WINDOWS2000, XP , Vista Supported)
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 years
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.