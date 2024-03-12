We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
W1943SS-PF
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Office
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
18.5
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.300(H)*0.300(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366*768
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LIPS
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
21W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1W
-
DC Off(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black
-
Back Cover Color
Black
-
Stand Color
Black
-
Base Color
Black
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
449(W)*183(D)*361(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
449(W)*58.5(D)*290.5(H)
-
Wall Mount
75*75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.3
-
Set (without Stand)
3.2
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 years
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.