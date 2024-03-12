We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor
*Available for macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later versions.
*It can be connected via the Thunderbolt™ 3 cable included with the package.
*Only available for specific Mac models or iPad Pro with a USB-C port, please visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210105 for details.
*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C ™ cable included in package.
*Only available for specific Mac models or iPad Pro with a USB-C port, please visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210105 for details.
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.74
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
673 x 536 x 309
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2019
CONNECTIVITY
-
Thunderbolt
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
85W
-
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
34.2W(EPA7.0)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Wall Mount Cover
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.74
-
Size [cm]
60.31
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1369 x 0.1369
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Rich Bass
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
