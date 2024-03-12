23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

24MD4KL-B

LG UltraFine™ Display

The Perfect Companion for Mac

The LG UltraFine™ 4K monitor is the perfect partner for Mac Device users who have spent much time finding monitors compatible with their Mac.

*Available for macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later versions.

Optimized Color Performance for Mac1

23.7" IPS 4K Display

Optimized Color Performance for Mac

It offers stunning UHD display, over 8 million pixels, quality versatilely. While you are viewing or editing images and watching videos with your Mac, this high-performance monitor delivers immaculate 4K resolution.

Richer Color, Better Brightness1

DCI-P3 & 500nits

Richer Color, Better Brightness

Supporting DCI-P3 & 500nits of brightness, LG UltraFine™ 4K Display can express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wider color gamut and range of colors.

Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile Port

LG UltraFine™ 4K Display with Thunderbolt™ 3 supports 4K Daisy Chain setup to configure a versatile Mac workstation as well as charging Mac up to 85W simultaneously without a separate power cable.

The Most Productive Workstation1

4K Daisy Chain

The Most Productive Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 4K display with Thunderbolt™ 3 supports 4K Daisy Chain setup so that you can light up two LG UltraFine™ 4K Displays featuring UHD 4K resolution as you connect your Apple device to the monitors.

*It can be connected via the Thunderbolt™ 3 cable included with the package.
*Only available for specific Mac models or iPad Pro with a USB-C port, please visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210105 for details.

Compatible with All Mac Devices<sup>+</sup>1

Mac Compatibility

Compatible with All Mac Devices

Thunderbolt™ 3 ports on 24MD4KL are fully compatible with all Mac devices* that support Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB Type-C™. And USB Type-C™ ports offer additional connectivity and power for compatible devices and accessories.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C ™ cable included in package.
*Only available for specific Mac models or iPad Pro with a USB-C port, please visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210105 for details.

Seamless Display Control*1
Display Control

Seamless Display Control*

Detailed display control of setting, such as the brightness and volume, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons on the monitor.

*Available for macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later versions.

A Flexible Workstation1

Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 4K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilizing a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.74

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    673 x 536 x 309

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    85W

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(UHD/60Hz)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    34.2W(EPA7.0)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Wall Mount Cover

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.74

  • Size [cm]

    60.31

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1369 x 0.1369

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

