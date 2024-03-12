About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

27GN950-B

27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    741 x 517 x 208

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder(Hook)

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

Our Picks for You 