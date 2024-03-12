About Cookies on This Site

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

27MD5KL-B

LG UltraFine™ Display

The Perfect Companion for Mac

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display provides a complete solution for Mac users.

*Available for macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or later versions.

218 PPI 5K Display

Your Dream Clear Display

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display, is over 50% bigger than a 4K display in terms of raw pixel count, with 218 PPI can express exceedingly detailed picture and sharp text. So you can experience more clarity and accuracy on a large 5K screen.

DCI-P3 & 500nits

Wide Colors, High Brightness

Supporting DCI-P3 & 500nits of brightness, LG UltraFine™ 5K Display can express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wide color gamut and range of colors.

Thunderbolt™ 3

All Mac Optimal Universal Port

27MD5KL with Thunderbolt™ 3 can transmit 5K video, audio and data simultaneously as well as charging a device up to 94W with just single connection. This powerful port is fully compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3-enabled Mac, USB Type-C™-enabled Mac or iPad Pro.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.
+Only available for specific Mac models, please visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210205 for details.

Display Control

Seamless macOS* Integration

Detailed display control of setting, such as brightness and volume, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons on the monitor.

*Available for macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or later versions.

Built-in Camera & Speaker

Clear Visuals and Live Sound

Built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone deliver a rich media experience. LG UltraFine™ 5K Display is best choice for entertainment and communication, such as watching movies, FaceTime calls and online chat.

Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilizing a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    743 x 573 x 315

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.5

FEATURES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Mic

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120x2880 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    94W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    45.65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Wall Mount Cover

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.29

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.11685 x 0.11685

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1100:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

