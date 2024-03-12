We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class 4K UltraGear Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
27"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
Typical 250nits, Min 200nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Ratio
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control Software
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI - 2 (ver 2.0)
H-Frequency: 30 ~ 135kHz / V-Frequency: 56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort - 1 (ver 1.2)
H-Frequency: 30 ~ 135kHz / V-Frequency(DisplayPort): 56 ~ 61Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
AMD FREESYNC™
-
HDMI / DP
Basic : 48 ~ 60Hz / Extended : 40 ~ 60Hz (Only DisplayPort)
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-2º ~ 15º
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
US Only
-
CB
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
632.5x217.3x474.9
-
Set (without Stand)
632.5x61.3x375.9
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.6
-
Set (without Stand)
5.1
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, DP, HDMI, Easy Setup Guide, Report(Paper), S/W Install CD
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
