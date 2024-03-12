About Cookies on This Site

27" Class 4K UltraGear Monitor

27" Class 4K UltraGear Monitor

27UD59

27" Class 4K UltraGear Monitor

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Typical 250nits, Min 200nits

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, 1:1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control Software

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI - 2 (ver 2.0)

    H-Frequency: 30 ~ 135kHz / V-Frequency: 56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort - 1 (ver 1.2)

    H-Frequency: 30 ~ 135kHz / V-Frequency(DisplayPort): 56 ~ 61Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

AMD FREESYNC™

  • HDMI / DP

    Basic : 48 ~ 60Hz / Extended : 40 ~ 60Hz (Only DisplayPort)

DESIGN - STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -2º ~ 15º

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    Yes

  • EPA 7.0

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    US Only

  • CB

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    632.5x217.3x474.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    632.5x61.3x375.9

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.1

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, DP, HDMI, Easy Setup Guide, Report(Paper), S/W Install CD

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • VESA Standard

    100 × 100

