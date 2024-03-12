About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27'' UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27'' UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor

27UK600

27'' UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

HDR

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

COLOR & CALIBRATION

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    1

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160 at 60Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    613.1 x 455.2 x 209.4 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.1 x 364.4 x 73.0 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    694 x 148 x 436 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    5.2

  • Weight without Stand

    4.7

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.5

Our Picks for You 