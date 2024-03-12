27" UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details Mastered
Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.
Space
27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration studio software, visit LG.COM.
USB-C
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB-C ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB-C cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
27UP850K boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with game mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Vividly and Realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP850K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9kg
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
