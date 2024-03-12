We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio
Stunning image quality
27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Nano IPS black display
2000:1 Contrast ratio
Accurate color reproduction
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
User convenience
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Hardware calibration
Ergonomic design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard, mouse, color guide chart, and graphic tablet with a pen are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Low Contrast Ratio
-
2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
2,000:1 Contrast ratio
Deeper black for efficient creativity**
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of conventional 1000:1 Contrast Ratio with IPS and 2000: 1 Contrast Ratio with Nano IPS Black.
-
Conventional
-
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and bright HDR
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Optimized workstation for creator
LG UltraFine™ offers an efficient workstation setup for creators.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
A variety of connectivity for various professional devices
LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™ (Power Delivery up to 90W), displayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.
LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For power delivery, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to work properly.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9 x 569.6 x 239.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9 x 363.5 x 44.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
696 x 212 x 496
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.65
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.85
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.7
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
157W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
27UQ850-W
27” UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio